Lions trade special teamer Johnson Bademosi to the Patriots

The Lions and Patriots have traded again, with a special teamer heading to New England.

Via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions have traded cornerback Johnson Bademosi to the Patriots. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports it’s in exchange for a 2019 sixth-rounder.

Bademosi, a sixth-year corner, is a good special teams player, and those guys are always in demand in New England.

The two teams are frequent trade partners lately, with Lions G.M. Bob Quinn drawing on his roots with the Patriots to ship guys back and forth.