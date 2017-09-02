Matt Jones gets bounced in Washington

Getty Images

The writing was on the wall for running back Matt Jones in Washington for most of the offseason and the ax finally dropped on Saturday.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that Jones has been waived by the Redskins.

Jones opened last season as the lead back in Washington, but got benched after seven games and never got back on the field as he spent the rest of the year as a healthy scratch. The Redskins then drafted Samaje Perine in April to go with Rob Kelley and Chris Thompson, pushing Jones further down the depth chart and leading his agent to ask for Jones’ release.

That didn’t happen in as timely a fashion as Jones might have liked, but he’s now off the roster. He’ll be subject to waivers and we’ll see if any teams take a look to see if they can benefit from the flashes of promise Jones showed before the Redskins went in another direction last year.