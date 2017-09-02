Nate Sudfeld cut as Redskins get to 53 players

AP

The Redskins dropped one of their 2017 draft picks and one from 2016 as they set their initial 53-man roster.

Quarterback Nate Sudfeld has been dropped from the roster a few months after new personnel boss Doug Williams raved about the 2016 sixth-round pick. He spent all of his rookie season on the active roster, but was inactive for all 16 games.

They also waived 2017 sixth-round wide receiver Robert Davis.

In addition to the previously reported cuts of running back Matt Jones and safety Will Blackmon, the Redskins also parted ways with defensive lineman A.J. Francis, defensive lineman Brandon Banks, tight end E.J. Bibbs, center Lucas Crowley, tight end Manasseh Garner, wide receiver Maurice Harris, wide receiver Matt Hazel, running back Kenny Hilliard, cornerback Tevin Homer, wide receiver Levern Jacobs, guard Kyle Kalis, tackle John Kling, guard Arie Kouandjio, linebacker Nico Marley, defensive linemen Joey Mbu, cornerback Jeremiah McKinnon, offensive lineman Kendall Pace, tackle Vinston Painter, wide receiver Zach Pascal, center Ronald Patrick, defensive lineman Ondre Pipkins, wide receiver James Quick, linebacker Pete Robertson, safety Fish Smithson, wide receiver Jamari Staples, linebacker Ron Thompson, linebacker Lynden Trail, linebacker Zach Vigil and offensive lineman Isaiah Williams.

Defensive tackle Phil Taylor was placed on injured reserve after suffering a quad injury and, as expected, safety DeAngelo Hall will open the season on the physically unable to perform list.