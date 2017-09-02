Nick Novak out in Houston

Getty Images

The Texans are making a change at kicker.

According to multiple reports, the team has released veteran Nick Novak. Ka'imi Fairbairn was the other kicker on the team’s roster this summer.

Novak joined the Texans early in the 2015 season and went 53-of-62 on field goals over the last two seasons. He also went 51-of-56 on extra points.

Novak entered the league in 2005 and has kicked for the Redskins, Cardinals Chiefs and Chargers over the course of his career. He’ll likely be a regular in kicking workouts around the league during the regular season if he doesn’t land another job ahead of the start of the regular season.

Fairbairn, who spent last season on Houston’s injured reserve, was 3-of-4 on field goals this summer with a long of 35 yards.