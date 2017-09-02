No trade materializes, so Seahawks cut Ahtyba Rubin

Getty Images

The Seahawks acquired defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson from the Jets in a trade on Friday, which led to chatter about a possible trade involving the now-superfluous Ahtyba Rubin.

Nothing came of that chatter and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the veteran will be released as the Seahawks chop their roster to 53 players on Saturday.

Rubin started every game for Seattle over the last two years, recording 75 tackles, three sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception. He spent the previous seven seasons with the Browns and was a regular in the starting lineup for Cleveland in the final five of those seasons.

That experience could make Rubin a target for teams trying to increase their depth on the defensive line ahead of the start of the 2017 season.