Packers cut two 2017 draft picks

The Packers got around to announcing their roster moves on Saturday evening and revealed that the two wide receivers they drafted in April failed to make their initial 53-man roster.

Fifth-round pick DeAngelo Yancey and seventh-round pick Malachi Dupre will both hit the waiver wire. They could both return to the Green Bay practice squad if they go unclaimed on Sunday. Fourth-round linebacker Vince Biegel will start the season on the PUP list along with cornerback Demetri Goodson.

The Packers also waived quarterbacks Joe Callahan and Taysom Hill, leaving them with Aaron Rodgers and Brett Hundley on the depth chart.

Running back Kalif Phillips; fullback Joe Kerridge; wide receivers Max McCaffrey, Michael Clark and Montay Crockett; tight ends Aaron Peck and Emmanuel Byrd; offensive linemen Thomas Evans, Adam Pankey, Geoff Gray, Robert Leff and Kofi Amichia; defensive linemen Brian Price, Calvin Heurtelou and Izaah Lunsford; linebackers Jonathan Calvin, Josh Letuligasenoa, Reggie Gilbert, Derrick Mathews, Cody Heiman and Jordan Tripp; cornerbacks Daquan Holmes, Donatello Brown and Raysean Pringle; and safeties Aaron Taylor and Jermaine Whitehead were also cut.

Linebacker David Talley was placed on injured reserve and wide receiver Geronimo Allison is on the reserve/suspended list.