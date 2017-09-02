Panthers cut Andy Lee

Getty Images

Once the highest-paid punter in the NFL, Andy Lee will now look for his fourth team in three years.

Lee has been cut from the Panthers, Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer reports. The move comes even though the Panthers traded a 2018 fourth-round draft pick to acquire Lee, and even though the Panthers are on the hook for Lee’s $2 million guaranteed this season.

Although Lee was a three-time first-team All-Pro, he’s simply not the same player he was when he signed a six-year, $20.4 million contract with the 49ers in 2012. He’s since been traded to the Browns, then to the Panthers, and now he’ll become a free agent.

Lee didn’t punt well last year and ended the season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. It remains to be seen whether any other team will think Lee has anything left at the age of 35.