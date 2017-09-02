Panthers cut two quarterbacks, keeping just two

AP

The Panthers have a quarterback who threw two preseason passes.

But they’re apparently confident in Cam Newton‘s surgically repaired shoulder, since they cut two quarterbacks today to go into the regular season with just two.

Via Bill Voth of the team’s official website, the Panthers have released both Joe Webb and Garrett Gilbert, leaving Newton and Derek Anderson as the only quarterbacks on the roster at the moment.

That’s a bit of a risk considering Newton’s lack of preseason activity, as Webb has served as a security blanket and also had an excellent preseason (again, because that’s what he does). But they apparently decided to keep guys at other positions to cover special teams rather than a third quarterback.