Panthers get Kevon Seymour for Kaelin Clay and draft pick

Getty Images

The Panthers will get cornerback Kevon Seymour from the Bills in return for receiver Kaelin Clay and a 2019 seventh-round draft pick, the Bills announced.

The Bills have made a wave of trades, sending wide receiver Sammy Watkins to the Rams for cornerback E.J. Gaines and a third-round draft pick and dealing cornerback Ronald Darby to the Eagles for receiver Jordan Matthews and a second-round draft pick.

Early in training camp, Seymour was in the mix to start. He was getting significant reps both outside and in the slot before a foot injury and then a shoulder injury.

Clay had a solid preseason, with six catches for 127 yards.