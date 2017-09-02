Panthers trade wide receiver Kaelin Clay to Bills

AP

The Panthers kept wide receiver Kaelin Clay on their initial 53-man roster, but they already have a spot to fill tomorrow.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Panthers have traded Clay to the Bills.

Clay had a solid preseason, and his speed will give him a chance to help a Bills offense that lacks downfield weapons.

Of course, it’s also a move with some degree of familiarity, as it was executed between Panthers interim G.M. Marty Hurney and his former assistant Brandon Beane, now the Bills G.M.

Between Beane and coach Sean McDermott and now Clay and fullback Mike Tolbert and wide receiver Philly Brown, there’s a decent contingent of people moving from Charlotte to Buffalo.