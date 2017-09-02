Patriots trade for Seahawks defensive end Cassius Marsh

Posted by Charean Williams on September 2, 2017, 5:02 PM EDT
The Patriots didn’t hold onto the pick they acquired from Seattle on Friday for cornerback Justin Coleman. They traded it back to the Seahawks on Saturday, along with a fifth-round choice, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

In return, New England gets defensive end Cassius Marsh.

It continued a flurry of trades by the Patriots.

Marsh, a fourth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2014, has played in 37 games with one start in his three seasons. All three of his career sacks came last season, and he has 41 career tackles.

He joins true defensive ends Trey Flowers and Deatrich Wise on the roster.

7 responses to “Patriots trade for Seahawks defensive end Cassius Marsh

  1. Great guy and a hard working player. Seattle likely wouldn’t have been able to sign him after his rookie deal expires next year, so they got something for him now.

  4. Bill B. has always coveted his draft picks. He also said he knew when he would retire and this looks like he is coming towards the end. He only has 4 draft picks left next year -1st, 2nd, 5th and 6th rounders. They’ve even traded away some 2019 picks this past week. That’s very atypical of the Pats.

  5. hoberkunce says:
    September 2, 2017 at 5:07 pm
    yep…cap hell for seattle

    we know they can’t afford depth due to a top heavy roster, financially

  7. sportzfan says:
    September 2, 2017 at 5:07 pm
    Why didn’t they just trade Justin Coleman for Marsh and keep the 7th round pick?

    bb deals well with many gms..

    throw
    me a bone, i’ll throw you one

