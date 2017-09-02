Patriots trade for Seahawks defensive end Cassius Marsh

Getty Images

The Patriots didn’t hold onto the pick they acquired from Seattle on Friday for cornerback Justin Coleman. They traded it back to the Seahawks on Saturday, along with a fifth-round choice, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

In return, New England gets defensive end Cassius Marsh.

It continued a flurry of trades by the Patriots.

Marsh, a fourth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2014, has played in 37 games with one start in his three seasons. All three of his career sacks came last season, and he has 41 career tackles.

He joins true defensive ends Trey Flowers and Deatrich Wise on the roster.