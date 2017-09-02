Patriots trade Jacoby Brissett to Colts for Phillip Dorsett

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 2, 2017, 1:58 PM EDT
The Colts could use a quarterback with Andrew Luck hurt. The Patriots could use a wide receiver with Julian Edelman hurt. So the teams struck a deal.

The Patriots are trading quarterback Jacoby Brissett to the Colts for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Dorsett has speed and talent but hasn’t lived up to the Colts’ hopes for him as a first-round draft pick. He joins a talented skill position group in New England.

Brissett showed promise as a rookie while Tom Brady was suspended and Jimmy Garoppolo was injured, and now he’ll head to Indianapolis. It’s hard to believe he could be ready to start in Week One, but he may very well be the Colts’ best quarterback until Luck is healthy.

The trade makes sense for both teams, although it probably would have made more sense to make the trade sooner. There’s not much time for the two players to get up to speed in their new offenses.

54 responses to “Patriots trade Jacoby Brissett to Colts for Phillip Dorsett

  8. this is interesting. As a mass native and diehard pats fan living in Chicago where my wife is from, i kind of felt we would give Austin Carr a roster spot. This is big because you now have Slater (Gunner), Hogan, Cooks, Amendola, Mitchell, and Dorsett as WR’s. Does Danny get cut? Interesting move. I wonder if this also means the Pats front office has a legitimate change to resign Jimmy next year? My thought is if we win, Tommy rides off and Jimmy would take over. Also wonder what happens to Nate Solder. His contract is up and he will get a another big raise as well.

  9. Wow. Guess they were thinking of cuttimg Brissett. Guess Garappolo is here to stay, no matter what it costs. Can’t believe they did business with the colts though.

  10. Guess that answers all the local speculation about whether or not Brissett’s star was fading with Belichick and McDaniels. Dorsett is an intriguing addition but this looks like one of those situations where both teams addressed a need by trading a player they may not have been keeping due to other roster considerations.

  11. Not a good fit for Brissett , pass happy offense with no O-Line. makes sense . Colts Upper management is hot garbage !! 😂😂😂

  12. I honestly don’t understand this trade….
    The Pats have Carr & Lucian in the fold…… They BOTH look better than Dorsett…..
    Well, this makes for an interesting development for sure….

  14. Colts get a guy that hopefully never gets to play. Pats get a guy they hope will play a lot better than he has.

    Given that, you can’t really say who got the better end of the deal. Good trade by both teams.

  16. This is the second deal the Patriots have done with the Colts this offseason. Didn’t see that coming whatsoever. Nobody won this trade both teams got depth at positions where they need it.

  17. I would like to know why these teams don’t learn anything from the Patriots regarding the QB position. The Patriots NEVER need to bring in an outsider for QB if the best, Brady goes down. He always have top quality and WELL TRAINED QB’s waiting to fill in should the unthinkable happen. He knows better than to risk wasting an entire season just because your number 1 QB goes down. And that is not any old number 1 QB!!!!! When he does that he generally gets paid back even if he has to trade one of his backups! But did you notice that he would not part with Garapolo who has been trained by the team longer. He values THE CURRENT YEAR always.

    And yet, how many teams don’t have THEIR GUY ready in case “the most important position on the team” goes down.

    These teams are so full of themselves and old ways of thinking that they don’t even try and think like Bill. Somehow they just miss it.

    Another one playing with fire——The Baltimore Ravens and the Dallas Cowboys to name a few.

  22. On the good side for the colts, he can’t be as bad as Tolzien and they got something for a player they were likely to cut anyway.

    On the bad side, they will find out how good the Patriots system can even make an average QB taken in the 6th Rd look like a Hof player.

  29. Looks like Luck might be out a lot longer than the Colts were saying why else does this trade makes sense from the Colts side. I could see them trading Dorsett for a position of need other than QB, unless QB is a position of need b/c Luck will be out a lot longer.

  30. aarons444 says:
    September 2, 2017 at 2:05 pm
    Bill wins yet again.
    ———————-

    Even though it’s probably a win/win from the perspective of what each team needs I unfortunately have to agree. With Dorsett now available on the outside it makes it easier for New England to move Cooks into Edelman’s vacated slot position. The rich get richer

  31. rekroot says:
    September 2, 2017 at 2:23 pm
    Bill and Grigson must be drunk off their asses right now.
    —————————
    Grigson was fired last year. This is the 2nd trade between these teams this year, TE Allen for 4th rd draft pick I think it was.

  33. Good trade for both teams – and for Brissette if he gets a chance to start

    Belichick often makes win win win trades like this which are also to benefit a player who gives his all

    This is why so many players love playing for Belichick – he’s got their back and will even incur the wrath of Goodell to avoid telling opposing players where they are injured, putting guys safety and career ahead of Goodell’s effort to put them at risk for gambling interests

  34. igotgamenj says:
    September 2, 2017 at 2:26 pm
    still not Edelman
    ——————
    Edelman wasn’t Welker when he took over the slot either. But Dorsett has a lot more upside. Colts didn’t use him properly either. Wait till the pats get him in and coach him up.
    ———————————
    finnymcphin says:
    September 2, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    Even though it’s probably a win/win from the perspective of what each team needs I unfortunately have to agree. With Dorsett now available on the outside it makes it easier for New England to move Cooks into Edelman’s vacated slot position. The rich get richer
    —————————–
    Interchangeable but I think Dorsett is a better slot receiver. Both around the same size with the same quickness and speed.

  35. I love the way Bill works the bottom of the roster, creating depth and mitigating risk. He’s traded for two soecial teams stalwarts and this trade will either add a return man or mitigate the risk to of moving a top player into the returner role.

  36. Pats could trade Curtis Martin for Trent Richardson and their fans would swear they absolutely fleeced the Browns. Such is the power of the Dark Side.

    For those many Pats fans thinking, who was Curtis Martin? He was a HOF NE RB back before Brady came around. I’m sure there are many of you out there who have no idea.

  38. nufcedmcgreevey says:

    Move down 8 spots and get a starting D end. Wow!
    ________________

    Remember when the Pat’s traded for Koney Ealy? Ahhh, good times. Seems like only yesterday.

    Nothing to see here, it’s just another shot in the dark for a bad player that will likely be cut in a few weeks. Nobody overreacts quite like Pat’s fans.

  39. One thing that makes Belichick great, is his ability to put players in a position to succeed. He knows what they can do well and can’t do well. He never puts a player in a bad situation. So Dorsett will be used the best way possible, you can be sure of that. Until he gets up to speed, he will be the returner. Plus, they have 10 days off after the first game, lots of practice time.

  40. Would guess this is a trade for a return man with the Edelman and Cyrus Jones season enders, rather than adding a WR to the passing game.

  41. Brandin Cooks – 20th pick in 2014 draft
    Phillip Dorsett – 29th pick in 2015 draft

    Dorsett was drafted when INdy was (and still is) in desperate need of adding OL talent. We all laughed when Grigson took this guy. Sidenote: CBS sports gave INdy an A for the pick.
    (morons)

    So deliciously ironic for the Dolts that the player they drafted instead of OLine help is now traded for a backup(?) QB to fill in for their Stud QB who is seemingly always injured, because the Dolts have no Oline.
    Grigson’s folly will continue to haunt the Dolts for years to come. Its the gift that just keeps on giving. Truly, an idiotic franchise.
    D>O>L>T>S>

  42. I’d like to hear what Parcells says in private about this trade, a trade that took me by surprise. I was pretty sure Belichick would keep both Jimmy G and Jacoby B for this year’s team.

  43. WOW, this could have a lot of implications going forward at the qb position.

    Bill always seems to make the right move, I’m flabbergasted.

  45. Phil Dorsett has 3 returns as a pro, and moderate amount in college (both punt and kick). I’m guessing that’s his role.

  46. 2 things. . . .one, if dorsett can start making plays, defenses will really have to play deep and respect the crazy speed combination of cooks-dorsett and will leave the middle of the field wide open for gronk.
    Two, i wonder if lucks injury is worse than initially thought.

  49. I’m gonna say it…
    Sure, I trust Bill, but not with this one.

    Colts’ players have continually proven to be too soft and stupid to pick up the Pats’ system and regimen of hard work.

    I really like Brissett. Quality kid. Hard worker. Seemed to be coming along pretty well. Looked solid against the Giants the other night.

    So now we have a speedster with questionable talent, from a marshmallow system. Used to losing, (in the AFCS, no less).

    I’d rather have Carr or Lucien.

    Hate this trade.

  50. Now we’re going to find out just how good Brissett really is!

    This trade surprised a lot of people!

  52. Catastrophic injury to TB and JG is the only way Brissett was going to see the field for the Patriots. Dorsett may see the field and may help the Patriots on special teams or in multiple WR formations. The 53 man roster is harsh. 3rd QB’s are a luxury.

  53. rekroot says:
    September 2, 2017 at 2:23 pm
    Bill and Grigson must be drunk off their asses right now.

    7 20 Rate This

    ———

    bill polian and the browns grigson? probably

    belichick has popped the cork and a fleecing

  54. BTW, from Mike Reese, “In his first game as a rookie in 2015, he muffed two punts, losing one. The Colts didn’t use him as a returner again.”

    Hmmm.

