Patriots trade Jacoby Brissett to Colts for Phillip Dorsett

Getty Images

The Colts could use a quarterback with Andrew Luck hurt. The Patriots could use a wide receiver with Julian Edelman hurt. So the teams struck a deal.

The Patriots are trading quarterback Jacoby Brissett to the Colts for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Dorsett has speed and talent but hasn’t lived up to the Colts’ hopes for him as a first-round draft pick. He joins a talented skill position group in New England.

Brissett showed promise as a rookie while Tom Brady was suspended and Jimmy Garoppolo was injured, and now he’ll head to Indianapolis. It’s hard to believe he could be ready to start in Week One, but he may very well be the Colts’ best quarterback until Luck is healthy.

The trade makes sense for both teams, although it probably would have made more sense to make the trade sooner. There’s not much time for the two players to get up to speed in their new offenses.