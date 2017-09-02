Pernell McPhee off PUP, on Bears’ active roster

Getty Images

The Bears won’t have to wait six weeks to see linebacker Pernell McPhee after all.

McPhee will open the season on the 53-player roster and not the physically unable to perform list, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. That contradicts a previous report indicating that McPhee would stay on the PUP list, which would have forced him to miss at least the first six weeks of the season.

It’s unclear how soon McPhee will be able to play, but the Bears apparently think he’ll be ready sooner than Week Seven, which is the soonest he could have played if he had stayed on PUP.

Injuries have been a big problem for McPhee since he arrived in Chicago in free agency in 2015. The Bears hope he’ll be healthy soon.