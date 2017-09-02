Quinton Dial released by 49ers

Getty Images

The 49ers signed defensive lineman Quinton Dial to a three-year contract extension before the start of the 2016 season, but he won’t be playing out the final two years of it.

According to multiple reports, Dial is one of the players being let go as the 49ers make their way to 53 players by Saturday afternoon’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.

Dial started 26 games up front for the 49ers over the last two years, but the change in defensive schemes under new defensive coordinator Robert Saleh appears to have been a bad fit for the 2013 fifth-round pick.

Dial had 95 tackles and 2.5 sacks for the 49ers over the last two seasons and seems like a good bet to catch on with a team running a defense more similar to the 3-4 look the 49ers favored over the last few years. He’s not subject to waivers, so he’ll be eligible to sign with any team once the team’s moves are officially processed by the league office on Saturday.