Raiders part ways with Shilique Calhoun, among others, to get to 53

The Raiders parted ways with linebacker Shilique Calhoun on their way to trimming their roster to 53 players. Calhoun was a third-round pick in 2016.

Here are the other players waived by the Raiders on Saturday: offensive lineman Kareem Are, running back George Atkinson III, cornerback Breon Borders, defensive tackle Paul Boyette, receiver K.J. Brent, tackle Chauncey Briggs, defensive end Fadol Brown, tight end Pharaoh Brown, safety Anthony Cioffi, running back John Crockett, cornerback Kenneth Durden, long snapper Andrew East, linebacker/defensive end IK Enemkpali, linbacker Najee Harris, receiver Keon Hatcher, tight end Gabe Holmes, running back Elijah Hood, cornerback Chris Humes, defensive lineman Branden Jackson, safety Rickey Jefferson, linebacker/defensive end Rufus Johnson, linebacker LaTroy Lewis, safety Marcus McWilson, tight end Ryan O'Malley, guard Oni Omoile, linebacker Brady Sheldon, guard Ian Silberman, guard Jordan Simmons, kicker Giorgio Tevecchio, receiver Isaac Whitney, linebacker Xavier Woodson-Luster and receiver Ishmael Zamora.

The Raiders released tight end Cooper Helfet.

They waived/injured receiver Jaydon Mickens.

Oakland waived/non-football injury linebacker Ben Heeney.

They placed linebacker Jelani Jenkins on injured reserve.