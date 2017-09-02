Rams, Aaron Donald “not close”

Posted by Mike Florio on September 2, 2017, 9:38 AM EDT
The Rams are optimistic that defensive tackle Aaron Donald will return this week. Maybe they shouldn’t be.

Per a league source, the Rams and Donald are negotiating but are “not close” on a deal.

While the Rams have been mum about the reasons for Donald’s absence, the reality is that Donald has decided to take a stand against the current rookie compensation system. And good for him for doing it.

During the last labor negotiations, the NFL insisted on an overhaul to the rookie compensation in order to ensure that draft busts don’t bogart millions from the available pot of player money. The problem, however, is that players who are the opposite of busts have to wait too long to get the financial reward that they no longer get when they are drafted.

Donald is scheduled to make $17 million over the first five years of his career. At that point, the Rams could apply the franchise two times, keeping him away from free agency for seven years — and putting him on the open market when he’s on the brink of 30.

Yes, he’s under contract. But it’s not as if the contract was freely negotiated. He was stuck with the deal that his draft spot dictated, and he has devices available under the labor deal for exerting leverage in an effort to get the Rams to forget about the $1.8 million he’s due to make this year, the $6.8 million he’s due to make next year, and the two tags the Rams could apply.

It won’t be easy; typically, only those players who get to the open market get market-changing money. But if Donald is willing to dig in and skip games, he possibly will get the Rams to value him based upon his skills and abilities and not based upon the dollars and cents otherwise spelled out in the remaining years of his contract and future possible use of the franchise tag.

11 responses to “Rams, Aaron Donald “not close”

  2. The main reason the NFLPA agreed to the rookie salary schedule was to make more money available to the veterans. Incoming rookies have no say in CBA negotiations. Veterans in the union only want to increase their income. Makes sense to me.

  3. “The Rams are optimistic that defensive tackle Aaron Donald will return this week. Maybe they shouldn’t be.
    Per a league source, the Rams and Donald are negotiating but are “not close” on a deal.”

    If they’re optimistic, there’s probably a reason to be. They’ve been talking with Donald the whole time. Wouldn’t the Rams know how close they are?

    This anonymous league source could be anybody.

  6. Rams should trade him now. I think paying him big bucks to go down this road won’t work out well in the end.

  8. I’ve never seen anything quite like this in my life. Usually when the people you pay to represent you don’t do a good job, you fire them. Every time I hear about how bad the labor deal is, it seems like there is anger toward the league. The league wasn’t the only person at the negotiating table. If I were a team, I would gladly renegotiate a guy like Aaron Donald’s contract, but I would insist on him firing his representative first. Why should someone who is bad at his job be able to keep it? After all, this whole thing is about a person being compensated correctly according to the job he’s done. Donald has been great, and deserves more money. His representatives have been terrible. Why are they still employed? Bizarre.

  10. If he doesn’t like his contract he doesn’t have to be a football player. He could sell copy machines to businesses, he could be a landscaper, he could be an Uber driver. The CBA is what it is, he gets the money slotted to him. This guy has no bargaining chips.

