Rams trade for tight end Derek Carrier

The Rams have traded for a tight end, one who already knows the offense.

Derek Carrier has been traded from Washington to Los Angeles. Carrier played for Rams head coach Sean McVay in Washington, so he’ll arrive already knowing his role.

Washington gets a 2018 seventh-round draft pick in the deal.

Last year Carrier was largely phased out of Washington’s offense, but in 2015 he was a 12-game starter. The Rams hope they can get a big contribution out of Carrier, who wasn’t going to make the 53-man roster in Washington.