Ra’Shede Hageman to Commissioner Exempt list as Falcons drop to 53 players

Getty Images

The Falcons announced the moves they made to drop their roster to 53 players on Saturday, which included moving defensive lineman Ra'Shede Hageman to the Commissioner Exempt list.

The list has been used in the past for players like Greg Hardy and Adrian Peterson when they were facing criminal charges and allows a player to keep getting paid despite not being on the active roster. Hageman was charged in an alleged domestic violence incident in March 2016, but there’s been no league discipline to this point.

The Falcons also placed safety Quincy Mauger on injured reserve, and placed cornerback Jalen Collins on the reserve/suspended list.

Atlanta waived 14 players on Friday and added quarterback Matt Simms, defensive end Martin Ifedi, linebacker Josh Keyes, running back Jhurell Pressley, wide receiver Reggie Davis, wide receiver Marvin Hall, wide receiver Deante Burton, tight end Darion Griswold, tight end Joshua Perkins, center Cornelius Edison, tackle Daniel Brunskill, defensive end Joe Vellano, defensive end J’Terius Jones, defensive end Chris Odom, defensive tackle Taniela Tupou and safety Marcelis Branch to the discard pile on Saturday.