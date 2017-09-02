Ravens acquire Luke Bowanko from Jaguars

Getty Images

For the second day in a row, the Baltimore Ravens have traded for possible help at center.

The Ravens announced Saturday they have acquired Luke Bowanko from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchanged for an undisclosed draft pick.

The Ravens had acquired offensive lineman Tony Bergstrom from the Arizona Cardinals on Friday for a conditional seventh-round draft pick. His stay with Baltimore could be short if they decide that Bowanko is the better option to fill the void they have on their roster. Either that or the Ravens felt the need was so pressing they required two new offensive linemen in an attempt to address it.

With Joe Flacco returning to practice for the first time on Saturday, the desire to have a line that won’t allow their starting quarterback to get hit too often is understandable.