Ravens get to 53-man limit, put Brandon Boykin on IR

The Ravens got down to the 53-man roster limit Saturday, after a busy day of making trades and getting regulars back on the field.

Among the moves was placing veteran cornerback Brandon Boykin on injured reserve.

They also cut wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo, linebacker Boseko Lokombo, tight end Ryan Malleck, wide receiver Chris Matthews, running back Taquan Mizzell, linebacker Donald Payne, defensive back Reggie Porter, fullback Ricky Ortiz, guard Maurquice Shakir, center Matt Skura, and quarterback Josh Woodrum

The Ravens also waived-injured linebacker Brennen Beyer, defensive back Robertson Daniel and offensive tackle Stephane Nembot.