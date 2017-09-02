Report: Free agent cornerback Sam Shields suspended for first two games of season

Getty Images

Cornerback Sam Shields has remained a free agent since being released by the Green Bay Packers in February.

The former Pro Bowl defensive back appeared in just one game for Green Bay last season as lingering symptoms from concussions made him unable to play. While Shields continues to have a desire to return to football, there is a little incentive to sign him in the next few weeks.

According to Field Yates of ESPN.com, Shields has been suspended for the first two games of the season. While the report didn’t specify the policy violation that led to the suspension, Shields was charged with two counts of marijuana possession in January. Shields will effectively serve the suspension by not being employed for the first two weeks of the season.

Shields was named to the Pro Bowl in 2014 and has 18 career interceptions in seven seasons and 70 career games with the Packers.