Report: Panthers getting calls on kicker Graham Gano

There’s still a few hours for teams to squeeze something out of a guy who may or may not make the roster.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Panthers are “getting calls” on veteran kicker Graham Gano.

The Panthers used a seventh-round pick on kicker Harrison Butker, and the competition has gone back and forth throughout the preseason.

Gano’s steady and good on kickoffs, but his 2016 season was defined by the misses more than the makes, with his chance at a game-winner in the opener at Denver setting the stage for a disappointing season for the Panthers. He was 30-of-38 for the season (78.9 percent) and missed three extra points.

He’s also due to make $3.05 million this year, so they might decide to save some money, though with a veteran-based team expected to make a push this year, keeping a rookie kicker is a leap of faith.