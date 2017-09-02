Report: Paxton Lynch to miss five weeks

Getty Images

Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch‘s bruised shoulder will keep him out “roughly” five weeks, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. The team will not place him on injured reserve.

That means Brock Osweiler will have an extended stay in Denver as Trevor Siemian‘s backup. The Broncos released undrafted rookie Kyle Sloter on Saturday.

Lynch injured his right shoulder in last Saturday’s preseason game against Green Bay. The MRI showed a bruise for the former first-round draft pick.

Lynch’s use of a sling for his throwing arm was an indication his recovery won’t be as swift as the Broncos had hoped.