Report: T.J. McDonald gets four-year extension with Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins signed former Los Angeles Rams safety T.J. McDonald in March knowing he was going to miss the first half of the season due to suspension.

Nevertheless, the Dolphins have been impressed enough by McDonald since joining the team that they’ve decided to commit to him for the long-term. According to James Walker of ESPN.com, the Dolphins signed McDonald to a four-year extension on Saturday worth $24 million with $10 million in guarantees.

McDonald played his first four seasons in the league with the Rams where he recorded 285 tackles, five sacks and four interceptions.

He was suspended in March for violating the league’s substance abuse policy just days before signing with Miami. He’ll be eligible for return for the Dolphins’ Week 9 game against the Oakland Raiders.

  3. jaycutlerleadsdolphinstosuperbowl52 says:
    September 2, 2017 at 2:23 pm
    Great signing, very happy!
    ——————–

    So you aren’t the least bit leery of the sword hanging over his head? It’s a very good value on the extension IF he can keep his nose clean and a terrible one if he so much as stubs his toe while he is under the zero tolerance microscope of the substance abuse program. Obviously Grier feels confident and I feel good about that but until we see the terms and guarantees I am not so sure I would apply the word great considering all there is to go by right now is the risk side of the risk/reward equation. No matter how good a player is he can’t help when he isn’t even allowed on the field because of his own actions.

