Report: T.J. McDonald gets four-year extension with Dolphins

Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins signed former Los Angeles Rams safety T.J. McDonald in March knowing he was going to miss the first half of the season due to suspension.

Nevertheless, the Dolphins have been impressed enough by McDonald since joining the team that they’ve decided to commit to him for the long-term. According to James Walker of ESPN.com, the Dolphins signed McDonald to a four-year extension on Saturday worth $24 million with $10 million in guarantees.

McDonald played his first four seasons in the league with the Rams where he recorded 285 tackles, five sacks and four interceptions.

He was suspended in March for violating the league’s substance abuse policy just days before signing with Miami. He’ll be eligible for return for the Dolphins’ Week 9 game against the Oakland Raiders.