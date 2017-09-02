Saints get to 53, and that’s all folks

Getty Images

Last and (they hope) not least, we have the moves made by the Saints to get to 53 players on the roster.

The Saints waived linebacker Adam Bighill, defensive back Taveze Calhoun, receiver Travin Dural, guard John Fullington, quarterback Garrett Grayson, tight end Garrett Griffin, defensive end Obum Gwacham, defensive end Alex Jenkins, receiver Jake Lampman, defensive back Arthur Maulet, guard Kristjan Sokoli, center Cameron Tom, guard Landon Turner, and running back Darius Victor.

The Saints also released running back Travaris Cadet, tackle Bryce Harris, defensive tackle John Hughes, running back Zach Line, and quarterback Ryan Nassib.

Tight end John Phillips was placed on injured reserve and receiver Willie Snead was placed on the reserve/suspended list.