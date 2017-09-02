Senquez Golson among Steelers cuts on Saturday

AP

Cornerback Senquez Golson arrived in Pittsburgh with high hopes for future success when the Steelers took him in the second round of the 2015 draft.

Those hopes went unrealized, however. Golson spent his first two seasons on injured reserve and he was one of the players cut by the team on Saturday as they set their initial 53-man roster.

In addition to the previously reported cuts of running backs Knile Davis and Fitzgerald Toussaint, the Steelers also parted ways with wide receiver DeMarcus Ayers, center Ruben Carter, offensive lineman Ethan Cooper, cornerback Brandon Dixon, center Kyle Friend, linebacker Matt Galambos, linebacker Austin Gearing, safety Malik Golden (waived/injured), safety Jacob Hagen, wide receiver Cobi Hamilton, long snapper Colin Holba, defensive end Lavon Hooks, quarterback Bart Houston, linebacker Farrington Huguenin, tight end David Johnson, linebacker Steven Johnson, defensive end Francis Kallon, linebacker Keith Kelsey, defensive end Johnny Maxey, tight end Jake McGee, offensive tackle Brian Mihalik, offensive lineman Keavon Milton, cornerback Dashaun Phillips, defensive tackle Roy Philon, offensive tackle Jake Rodgers, cornerback JaCorey Shepherd, wide receiver Justin Thomas, wide receiver Marcus Tucker, safety Terrish Webb and running back Trey Williams.

In addition to the cuts, the Steelers traded wide receiver Sammie Coates to the Browns and cornerback Ross Cockrell to the Giants.