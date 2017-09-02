Steelers cut Fitzgerald Toussaint

When Le’Veon Bell returned to the Steelers yesterday, it made the backup running backs expendable.

Knile Davis has been released, and now Fitzgerald Toussaint has too, according to ESPN.

Toussaint spent the last two seasons as the No. 3 running back in Pittsburgh. Last year he had 14 carries for 58 yards and three catches for 33 yards. Now he’ll hope to catch on elsewhere.

The top backup behind Bell will be third-round draft pick James Conner. With Ferguson and Toussaint out, it looks likely that either Terrell Watson or Trey Williams will make the roster.