Steelers trade Ross Cockrell to Giants

The Steelers have made their second trade of the day.

This time Pittsburgh announced it sent cornerback Ross Cockrell to the New York Giants for a conditional pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Cockrell was a 16-game starter last season, so he has the capability to contribute to the Giants. But the Steelers felt he had fallen far enough down their depth chart that he wasn’t going to contribute in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers also traded receiver Sammie Coates to the Browns, meaning they’ve picked up two 2018 picks for players they didn’t think would make their roster anyway.