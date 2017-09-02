Taylor Decker on PUP list as Lions get to 53

Getty Images

The Lions knew that left tackle Taylor Decker‘s shoulder injury would keep him out into the regular season and it will be at least six weeks before the team can consider bringing him back.

Decker moved from the preseason physically unable to perform list to the regular season version on Saturday in one of the roster moves the team made to pare their roster down to 53 players. Decker won’t be able to practice or play until the seventh week of the year and Greg Robinson is set to start at left tackle until he’s healthy.

As previously reported, the Lions traded defensive back Johnson Bademosi to the Patriots and waived both safety Alex Carter and quarterback Brad Kaaya. Punter Sam Martin has been placed on the non-football injury list while defensive Armonty Bryant and defensive tackle Khyri Thornton will start the year on the suspended list.

The Lions released tackle Nick Becton. They waived linebacker Thurston Armbrister, cornerback Adairius Barnes, wide receiver Jace Billingsley, defensive tackle Ego Ferguson, wide receiver Dontez Ford, center Leo Koloamatangi, tight end Khari Lee, defensive tackle Derrick Lott, defensive tackle Caushaud Lyons, safety Rolan Milligan, tackle Storm Norton, defensive end Pat O'Connor, tight end Scott Orndoff, wide receiver Michael Rector, wide receiver Noel Thomas, cornerback Josh Thornton, tight end Robert Tonyan, tight end Cole Wick and linebacker Antwione Williams.