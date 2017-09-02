Texans cut Brandon Weeden, going with two quarterbacks

AP

Add the Texans to the list of teams keeping just two quarterbacks.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans are releasing quarterback Brandon Weeden.

That leaves just Tom Savage and first-rounder Deshaun Watson on their roster, which is an interesting dynamic.

They’ve been solidly behind Savage throughout the preseason, with coach Bill O’Brien insisting he wasn’t wavering form his early call that Savage would start.

And though Watson’s clearly the future and looked good during the preseason, having him as the only backup at the moment is curious. If Savage is hurt, that leaves a rookie and nothing else, though a guy like Weeden would probably be available to come in and back him up.