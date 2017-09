Texans set their roster

Getty Images

Many of the Texans’ moves already were known, but they made it official with an announcement Saturday night.

They released outside linebacker Mike Catapano, inside linebacker Sio Moore, kicker Nick Novak and quarterback Brandon Weeden.

They waived 24 players: receiver Dres Anderson, nose tackle Eli Ankou, center Erik Austell, tight end Evan Baylis, safety K.J. Dillon, tackle Laurence Gibson, receiver Justin Hardee, nose tackle Rickey Hatley, receiver Germone Hopper, cornerback Bryce Jones, receiver Marcus Leak, outside linebacker Eric Lee, receiver Riley McCarron, running back Dare Ogunbowale, outside linebacker Gimel President, guard David Quessenberry, inside linebacker Shakeel Rashad, cornerback Marcus Roberson, defensive end Daniel Ross, guard Chad Slade, receiver Chris Thompson, guard Josh Walker, outside linebacker Tony Washington Jr. and inside linebacker Avery Williams.

The Texans waived/injured tight end RaShaun Allen, safety Lonnie Ballentine, punter Cory Carter, defensive end Matthew Godin, cornerback Denzel Rice, safety Malik Smith and receiver Wendall Williams.



They waived cornerback Robert Nelson Jr. with an injury settlement.



They reached injury settlements with outside linebacker Dayon Pratt and receiver Devin Street.