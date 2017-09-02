Texans waive David Quessenberry

Getty Images

Offensive lineman David Quessenberry returned to the field this year after missing three years while battling cancer, but he has not made the Texans’ 53-man roster.

According to multiple reports, the Texans are waiving Quessenberry as they make their way to the roster limit on Saturday afternoon.

Quessenberry joined the Texans as a sixth-round pick in 2013 and spent his rookie year on injured reserve with a foot injury, so he has never played in a regular season game. He did see action in three of the team’s preseason games this season.

Quessenberry is eligible for a spot on a practice squad should he clear waivers and more time around a team after such a long absence could only help his chances of making it all the way back.