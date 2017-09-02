The Jacoby Brissett hype has begun in Indianapolis

Getty Images

It’s been known in league circles for a while that the Patriots didn’t really think all that much of quarterback Jacoby Brissett. The Colts, on the other hand, are ready to have him sit for a bronze bust, apparently.

“The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Brissett, 24, is coming off perhaps one of the greatest preseason performances by a quarterback in NFL history on Thursday,” declares the article on the team’s official website, “as he completed 28-of-39 passes for 341 yards with four touchdowns and an interception — adding a rushing touchdown, as well — in the Patriots’ 40-38 loss to the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium.”

It’s impossible to know whether Brissett’s performance qualifies as one of the greatest preseason efforts in NFL history without review the other various great preseason performances in NFL history. Like, for example . . . .

Seriously, who the hell keeps track of the best preseason performances in NFL history? The preseason is glorified practice, and no one remembers practice. Given that Brissett’s passer rating was 121.8, which is more than 25 points below a perfect rating, it’s safe to assume that many other quarterbacks have had better preseason quarterback performances over the years.

Making the effort to hype Brissett even more laughable are the broader circumstances on the quarterback depth chart in Indy. With no one knowing when Andrew Luck will be back and Scott Tolzien apparently the starter (unless Brissett abruptly bumps him to the bench) and the Colts making no effort to upgrade the position until eight days before the season opener, the Colts are sitting on a potential mess, largely of their own making.

That said, it could be worse. The Colts could have done something really embarrassing, like hang a banner for simply getting to the AFC title game. Oops.