The Jacoby Brissett hype has begun in Indianapolis

Posted by Mike Florio on September 2, 2017, 3:47 PM EDT
It’s been known in league circles for a while that the Patriots didn’t really think all that much of quarterback Jacoby Brissett. The Colts, on the other hand, are ready to have him sit for a bronze bust, apparently.

“The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Brissett, 24, is coming off perhaps one of the greatest preseason performances by a quarterback in NFL history on Thursday,” declares the article on the team’s official website, “as he completed 28-of-39 passes for 341 yards with four touchdowns and an interception — adding a rushing touchdown, as well — in the Patriots’ 40-38 loss to the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium.”

It’s impossible to know whether Brissett’s performance qualifies as one of the greatest preseason efforts in NFL history without review the other various great preseason performances in NFL history. Like, for example . . . .

Seriously, who the hell keeps track of the best preseason performances in NFL history? The preseason is glorified practice, and no one remembers practice. Given that Brissett’s passer rating was 121.8, which is more than 25 points below a perfect rating, it’s safe to assume that many other quarterbacks have had better preseason quarterback performances over the years.

Making the effort to hype Brissett even more laughable are the broader circumstances on the quarterback depth chart in Indy. With no one knowing when Andrew Luck will be back and Scott Tolzien apparently the starter (unless Brissett abruptly bumps him to the bench) and the Colts making no effort to upgrade the position until eight days before the season opener, the Colts are sitting on a potential mess, largely of their own making.

That said, it could be worse. The Colts could have done something really embarrassing, like hang a banner for simply getting to the AFC title game. Oops.

  2. What do you expect the team to do? Make a trade and say the guy’s terrible?

    Brissett may not be worth anything, but this tone is kind of ridiculous.

  3. Do Colts’ players play proudly underneath that participation banner?
    Or, is it just something that they try to forget about, and chalk it up to having a doped-up, alcoholic, twittering loser of an owner that thinks the banner is cool?

  5. I liked Brissett in NE – he has the right attitude, he’s mentored by Bill Parcells, and although he’s 1-1 as a starter, he was playing with an injured throwing hand for 1 and a quarter of those two games, plus he came on after JimmyG was injured and held on for that win too. He isn’t the next Brady or Manning, nor probably even the next Luck, but if you need a backup he’s solid – big and solid enough to cope with a porous o-line.

  6. Brissett may well start a few games for the Colts this season, given their uncertain situation at QB. They could have done worse, even though he is not NFL starter quality (yet).

    Pats fan.

  8. Brissett’s “Greatest Performance in Pre-Season History” theme was part of a tongue-in-cheek article on The Ringer website. It compared his exploits to other unknowns who impressed in pre-season play and did nothing in the NFL. The article was obviously self-aware in its hyperbole, and clearly the morons in Indianapolis found this on a quick Google search without noting the intended tone of the piece. Good lord, how stupid can the Colts be?

  13. The word put out by the Boston writers was that Brissett was too slow to deliver the ball. He’d been that way when he was drafted but he hadn’t progressed at being quicker as they’d hoped. That was the word 3 weeks ago, not just after the trade.

  16. I know my ny jets are a trainwreck, but at least they manage to do it without a franchise QB

    The colts are something special. I fully expect Pagano to take his winning coaching to the jets when they invariably clean house after the season.

