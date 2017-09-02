Tom Coughlin: I’m not interested in Colin Kaepernick and I won’t explain why

Getty Images

Jaguars owner Shad Khan is one of the few NFL owners who will explicitly state that he’s willing to have Colin Kaepernick on his football team. But the guy who calls the shots in Jacksonville’s front office has already ruled out signing Kaepernick.

Jacksonville executive V.P. of football operations Tom Coughlin said today that despite starting quarterback Blake Bortles struggling in the preseason, Coughlin never considered signing Kaepernick.

“No, I didn’t. We did the study and the research and we weren’t interested,” Coughlin said, via the Florida Times-Union.

Asked to explain the reason he isn’t interested, Coughlin refused.

“No, I’m not explaining it. I just said what it is,” Coughlin said.

Coughlin is about as old-school a football guy as there is in the NFL, so it’s unsurprising that he doesn’t want Kaepernick, who controversially protested during the national anthem last year. At the same time, Coughlin’s job is supposed to be acquiring winning football players — and the Jaguars currently don’t have a quarterback they’re likely to win with.