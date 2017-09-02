Trevone Boykin among players cut as Seahawks get to 53

Getty Images

With about three dozen moves today, the Seahawks are down to 53 players on the roster.

The most noteworthy name among the cuts may be backup quarterback Trevone Boykin. The Seahawks have decided to go with Austin Davis as the lone backup to Russell Wilson.

Other players waived were T Darrell Brown, LB Rodney Butler, RB Alex Collins, RB Mike Davis, WR Cyril Grayson, DT Tylor Harris, C Joey Hunt, DT Quinton Jefferson, WR Kenny Lawler, DT Jeremy Liggins, DT Greg Milhouse, WR David Moore, LB Kache Palacio, C/G Will Pericak, LB Otha Peters, WR Darreus Rogers, DT Garrison Smith, WR Rodney Smith, TE Tyrone Swoopes, T Tyrus Thompson and CB Mike Tyson.

Players waived/injured were LB Christian French CB Demetrius McCray, DT Rodney Coe, CB Pierre Desir and WR Kasen Williams.

Vested veterans cut were LB Mike Morgan, FB Marcel Reece and DT Ahtyba Rubin

In addition CB Deshawn Shead was placed on PUP, FS Marcus Cromartie, CB DeAndre Elliott and T George Fant were placed on IR and DE Dion Jordan and DT Malik McDowell were placed on NFI.