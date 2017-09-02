Vikings chop kicker who made 58-yard field goal last week

Posted by Mike Florio on September 2, 2017, 10:47 AM EDT
As the Vikings watch former kicker Blair Walsh thrive in Seattle, they’ve decided to stick with the guy they signed after giving Blair the boot last season.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Kai Forbath stays — and rookie Marshall Koehn goes.

Koehn nailed a 58-yard field goal six days ago against the 49ers in the third preseason game. But he soon after that shanked a 47-yarder and, perhaps most importantly, he missed an extra point on Thursday night against the Dolphins.

Last year, Walsh missed eight kicks in nine games before the Vikings moved on and signed Forbath. He was perfect in the preseason and made all 15 field goal tries with the Vikings in 2016.

That said, Forbath missed three extra points. He’ll likely need to tighten up in that category or the Vikings will keep looking for what they had in Walsh until that wide left for the ages in a playoff loss to Seattle.

8 responses to “Vikings chop kicker who made 58-yard field goal last week

  1. They’ll be attempting a lot more 47-yard field goals than 58-yard field goals this year, so you have to go with the guy who is consistent. Besides, that was the ugliest 58-yard field goal I’ve ever seen.

  2. In a few years Koehn will likely be a very good kicker in the NFL. It’s too bad there isn’t a developmental league so the Vikings could retain him until he’s consistent enough to play in the NFL.

  3. Seeing Blair Walsh’s name in a Vikings post still always makes me chuckle. His now infamous “wide left” episode is probably the most enjoyable moment I’ve had watching football since the Packers’ amazing Super Bowl Championship of 2010.

  5. My most enjoyable moment was the Packers blowing a lead to the Sea Hawks in the NFC championship game. My 2 most enjoyable NFL decades were the 70’s & 80’s when the Packers were perpetual losers.

  6. Seeing Blair Walsh’s name in a Vikings post still always makes me chuckle. His now infamous “wide left” episode is probably the most enjoyable moment I’ve had watching football since the Packers’ amazing Super Bowl Championship of 2010.
    ——————————————————————————-
    I also really enjoyed Morton Anderson’s miss in the playoffs against Atlanta.

    Good times, good times.

  7. Watching brett Favre leave turd bay and all the “greatest football fans in the world” turn on their hall of famer as he put on the purple was bliss. I was in the stands as the gb faithful booed favres return to lambeau field. I don’t care if he threw a pick in the nfc championship game, it was allll with it. The best statistical year of his career was in purple and that vikings jersey hangs in his locker in canton. Cheer up though, at least your winters are nowhere near as cold as ours in mn.

