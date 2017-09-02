Vikings cut Alex Boone

Getty Images

Alex Boone won’t be part of the Vikings offensive line in 2017.

According to multiple reports, the Vikings have cut Boone as they set their initial 53-man roster. Boone signed a four-year, $26.8 million contract with the Vikings last year and was set to make $6.6 million this season. Those reports also indicate Boone was asked to take a pay cut, but refused.

The Vikings guaranteed $3.4 million of that salary, so it’s fair to say the signing was a costly mistake for Minnesota.

Boone started 14 games for the Vikings last season and was part of an offensive line that put up a poor performance across the board. That led the team to add new starters at both tackle spots and now they’ll have a new left guard as well.

That could be Nick Easton with rookie Pat Elflein taking over at center and leaving the team with four new starters up front as they try to improve on last year’s performance.