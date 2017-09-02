Vikings put Datone Jones on IR as part of moves to 53

Getty Images

The Vikings put defensive tackle Datone Jones on injured reserve, as part of their moves to get to the 53-man roster limit.

Jones, who was signed away from the Packers in free agency, suffered a shoulder injury. He may end up with an injury settlement and return elsewhere this year.

They also put quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on the physically unable to perform list, defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd on reserve/non-football injury, and wide receiver Michael Floyd on reserve/suspended.

The Vikings released the following players: Guard Willie Beavers, wide receiver Moritz Böhringer, guard Alex Boone, defensive tackle Dylan Bradley, cornerback Sam Brown, tight end Kyle Carter, defensive tackle Chunky Clements, offensive lineman T.J. Clemmings, linebacker Noor Davis, tackle Reid Fragel, wide receiver Isaac Fruechte, quarterback Taylor Heinicke (Injured), running back Bronson Hill, wide receiver Cayleb Jones, guard Zac Kerin, kicker Marshall Koehn, linebcker Elijah Lee, quarterback Mitch Leidner, defensive end Sam McCaskill, running back Terrell Newby, defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, cornerback Jabari Price, tight end Josiah Price, cornerback Horace Richardson, cornerback Tre Roberson, linebacker Edmond Robinson, wide receiver R.J. Shelton (Injured), tackle Austin Shepherd, cornerback Terrell Sinkfield, defensive tackle Will Sutton, punter Taylor Symmank, guard Freddie Tagaloa, safety Jack Tocho and Nick Truesdell.