Watt, teammates will visit multiple locations in Houston on Sunday

The Texans are back in Houston, and before they get to work preparing to face the Jaguars in Week One, they’ll spend a day visiting various locations in Houston.

The team has announced that defensive end J.J. Watt and teammates will gather for a press conference at NRG Stadium on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. CT. Then, Texans players and their families will gather at four locations in Houston that were greatly impacted by the hurricane.

The fund created by Watt initially had a goal of $200,000; it’s now less than $200,000 from $17 million.

The Texans are scheduled to host Jacksonville in eight days. Although flipping home games with the Jaguars has been discussed, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle said this week on PFT Live that the people of Houston will both want and need that game to be played.