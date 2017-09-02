With Sheldon Richardson in, Ahtyba Rubin could be out

Getty Images

The swap-happy Seahawks may still have more moves to make, especially with defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson now in town. There’s currently chatter in some league circles that veteran defensive lineman Ahtyba Rubin will be traded on Saturday.

Which of course means that, if he’s not traded, he could be cut.

Rubin joined the Seahawks in 2015, starting all 32 regular-season games and all four postseasons over the last two years. He’s due to earn a base salary of $1.7 million this year, plus per-game roster bonuses of up to $500,000. A trade would result in a $1.5 million cap charge this year, and another $1.5 million next year.

The 31-year-old Rubin spent eight years with the Browns before signing with Seattle.