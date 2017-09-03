49ers claim defensive end Xavier Cooper, with Ronald Blair hurt

Getty Images

The 49ers knew they were going to be short a defensive end, so they claimed one off waivers.

Per the league’s transaction report, the 49ers were awarded Xavier Cooper from the Browns.

Cooper was a third-round pick out of Washington State in 2015, but like a lot of former Browns pick, never quite lived up to that status. He started two games last season.

The 49ers needed some depth, since they’re expected to put defensive end Ronald Blair on injured reserve today, with designs to bring him back later this year, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Blair suffered a thumb injury during the preseason but they think he can come back this season, and Cooper offers them some depth along the front line.