Andrew Franks out in Miami with Cody Parkey on roster

Getty Images

When the Dolphins were awarded kicker Cody Parkey on a waiver claim Sunday, it seemed like just a matter of time before word of Andrew Franks‘ release would hit the wire.

That word came on Sunday afternoon. The Dolphins haven’t made an official announcement at this point, but Franks said farewell in a tweet that thanked the Dolphins for the chance to play for them.

Franks spent the last two seasons in Miami and went 29-of-37 on field goals. He also made 74-of-78 extra points, but the team obviously felt Parkey was a better choice for their kicking duties this time around.

Franks could get another look this week if someone feels the same way about their incumbent as the Dolphins felt about him. If not, he figures to be part of the kicking caravan that rolls into town whenever someone misses a few kicks during the regular season.