Bears claim three, including WR Tre McBride

Getty Images

Long snapper Andrew DePaola signed with the Buccaneers a couple of weeks ago in a bid to reclaim the job he held for three seasons before tearing his ACL at the end of last year, but he was waived as the Bucs chose to stick with Garrison Sanborn.

DePaola didn’t have to wait long to find a new home. The Bears claimed DePaola off of waivers on Sunday, which likely means bad news is coming for Jeff Overbaugh. The Bears signed Overbaugh after Patrick Scales suffered a season-ending knee injury in their third preseason game.

The Bears also lost wide receiver Cameron Meredith in that game and added another player to help fill the void by claiming wide receiver Tre McBride off of waivers from the Titans. McBride caught two passes for eight yards for Tennessee over the last two seasons and will be reunited with Kendall Wright, who jumped from the Titans to the Bears in free agency this year.

Running back Taquan Mizzell rounds out the waiver claims by the Bears. He ran 40 times for 126 yards with the Ravens this summer and comes to the Bears after they placed Ka'Deem Carey on injured reserve this weekend.