Bears cut Jeremy Langford

AP

Jeremy Langford started the 2016 season as the Bears’ starting running back.

He may start the 2017 season without a job. The Bears announced on Sunday that Langford has been waived as part of the moves to make room for three players they claimed off of waivers.

Langford started the first three games of last season for Chicago, but hurt his ankle and Jordan Howard ran away with the job in his absence. Langford, a 2015 fourth-round pick, wound up with 62 carries for 200 yards and four touchdowns after running 148 times for 537 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie.

The Bears claimed Taquan Mizzell off of waivers from the Ravens and he’ll join Howard, Benny Cunningham and Tarik Cohen in the Chicago backfield.

Long snapper Jeff Overbaugh and tight end Ben Braunecker were also waived with the Bears claiming long snapper Andrew DePaola and wide receiver Tre McBride.