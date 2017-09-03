Bills part ways with Philly Brown

Getty Images

The Bills added three players on waivers Sunday, which means that they needed to dump three players who made it through the initial cut to 53 players.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that one of them is wide receiver Philly Brown. Running back Jonathan Williams and linebacker Gerald Hodges were previously reported as other cuts.

Brown signed with the Bills as a free agent this offseason, which meant he remained around fellow Panthers alums in coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane. Those ties didn’t help him keep his job after the Bills traded for wideout Kaelin Clay, another former Panther, on Saturday, however.

Brown had nine catches for 87 yards this summer and has 79 catches for 1,019 yards and seven touchdowns over the course of his three-year NFL career.