Bills shuffle roster with three waiver additions

Getty Images

The Bills have doubled down on McDermotts.

They hired Sean McDermott to be their head coach early this year and they added a McDermott to their roster on Sunday by claiming Patriots 2017 sixth-round pick Conor McDermott off of waivers. The two men are not related, although Conor’s brother Kevin is the long snapper for the Vikings.

McDermott started at left tackle for UCLA for most of the last three seasons and gives the Bills some depth behind starter Cordy Glenn after a summer that saw Glenn on the sideline a lot due to a foot injury.

The Bills also claimed tight end Khari Lee after the Lions cut him loose on Saturday. Lee has one catch in 24 career games with the Lions and Bears.

Buffalo rounded out their waiver additions by claiming linebacker Deon Lacey. The Dolphin signed Lacey out of the CFL this offseason after he posted seven sacks for the Edmonton Eskimos over the last two seasons. It didn’t work out for him in Miami, but perhaps things will go better now that he’s closer to Canada.