Broncos re-sign Kyle Peko to active roster

The Broncos re-signed nose tackle Kyle Peko to the active roster, the team announced Sunday.

Injuries have taken a toll on the Broncos in the defensive line with starters Derek Wolfe and Jared Crick both hoping to return for the season opener against the Chargers. Wolfe has a sprained ankle and Crick back spasms. Backup Zach Kerr has a knee bruise that could keep him out this week.

Peko spent much of his first season on the team’s practice squad after initially making the 53-player roster as a college free agent. He made two tackles in the season finale against the Raiders, his only game action as a rookie.

The Broncos also announced nine signings to their practice squad: center Dillon Day, linebacker Jerrol Garcia-Williams, defensive tackle Tyrique Jarrett, linebacker Deiontrez Mount, cornerback Marcus Rios, receiver Hunter Sharp, defensive back Dymonte Thomas, tight end Austin Traylor and tackle Elijah Wilkinson.