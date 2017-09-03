Browns claim five off waivers, including Michael Jordan and two wideouts

Getty Images

The Browns took advantage of being first in waiver-claim order, by adding five new guys Sunday.

Being terrible has to pay off eventually, I suppose.

Per the league’s transaction wire, the Browns claimed wide receiver Reggie Davis (from the Falcons), defensive back Michael Jordan (Rams), nost tackle T.Y. McGill (Colts), wide receiver Kasen Williams (Seahawks) and quarterback Josh Woodrum (Ravens).

Massive shuffling was #asexpected with the Browns, specifically with a receiving corps that lacked any kind of spark behind starters Kenny Britt and Corey Coleman.

They traded for former Steelers wideout Sammie Coates, and by adding Davis and Williams to the mix, they’ve made it clear the search for answers will be ongoing.