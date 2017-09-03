Cardinals fourth-round pick Dorian Johnson clears waivers

Getty Images

Fourth-round draft picks usually make their teams’ 53-man rosters, but Cardinals rookie guard Dorian Johnson didn’t — and he didn’t make any other team’s 53-man roster, either.

Johnson was among the surprise cuts of the Cardinals yesterday, and he cleared waivers today. He’s now a free agent and seems likely to land on a practice squad.

It’s unclear why Johnson hasn’t found an NFL home. He was diagnosed with a liver condition after a blood test at the Scouting Combine, but if that diagnosis didn’t prevent the Cardinals from drafting him it likely wouldn’t prevent other teams from taking a chance on him.

Johnson played his college football at Pittsburgh, where he was a four-year starter, and he wasn’t viewed as a reach when the Cardinals took him in the fourth round. It’s surprising that he now finds himself without a team heading into Week One of the regular season.