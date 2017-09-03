Chargers claim Michael Schofield, Jeff Richards

AP

The Chargers signed tackle Russell Okung as a free agent this offseason and they added one of his former Broncos teammates on waivers Sunday.

Guard Michael Schofield will make the move from one AFC West team to another after being cut by the Broncos this weekend. Schofield was a third-round pick by the Broncos in 2014 and started 29 games, including Super Bowl 50, for the team over the last two seasons. The Broncos overhauled their offensive line this offseason, however, and there was no longer a place for Schofield in the group.

The Chargers also claimed defensive back Jeff Richards after he was let go by the Panthers.

Carolina signed Richards in January after he spent the last couple of years playing for Ottawa in the CFL. Richards has also spent time playing arena football since wrapping up his collegiate career at Emporia State.